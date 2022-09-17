Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LIVE BLOG: Annual Zulu reed dance under way at eNyokeni palace

Picture: Sihle Mavuso

Picture: Sihle Mavuso

Published 1h ago

UPDATE: The annual Zulu reed dance is under way at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal and it is taking place under a heavy police presence.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini called the cultural ceremony amid threats of "bloodshed" by Zulu royal family movers who are backing Prince Simakade for the throne.

Last night there was a commotion in front of the gates of the palace where senior royal family members like Prince Vanana and Prince Mbongiseni kicked out backers of Prince Simakade who included his spokesperson, Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu.

There was no incident of violence reported overnight, even though it was feared that sabotage will happen.

