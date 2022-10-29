LIVE FEED: King Mswati, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and Chief Justice Zondo play key role as King Misuzulu is coronated

Durban - Thousands of well-wishers and guests have started pouring into Moses Mabhida stadium to witness the once-in-a-lifetime ceremony of coronating King Misuzulu KaZwelithini as the 9th king of the Zulu nation. The 48-year-old king is taking the throne from his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu who passed away in March last year.

Today’s event is the last constitutional rite of the king and King Mswati III of Eswatini kingdom. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, will later in the day play a key role. WATCH LIVE FEED HERE

The historic day has already started under cloudy weather. Hundreds of Zulu maidens and regiments are already dressing up near Blue Lagoon Beach and getting ready to go to the stadium across the road. An informal programme of traditional music by various artists taking turns to keep guests entertained will continue until the formal programme starts at 10am. According to the official programme of the day, the main highlights would be when Prince Mangosuthu gives a brief history of the Zulu nation to the well-wishers and guests.

The other main biggest highlight of the day would be when King Mswati gives a congratulatory message and word of wisdom to the new king. King Mswati is an uncle to King Misuzulu, as he is the brother of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, the mother of the latter. After receiving his certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa, the king is expected to take the podium and give the main address of the day.

