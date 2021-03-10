LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry - March 10, 2021

Durban - Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe is once again under the glare of the State Capture Commission where he has taken the stand for the third day.

On Tuesday, he blamed Transnet CFO Anoj Singh for parastatal’s decision to pay Regiments Capital more than double the fee it was contractually owed for providing financial advice on the freight company’s 1,064 locomotive acquisition programme.

His testimony at the State Capture Commission on Tuesday firmly put Singh in the crosshairs.

In April 2014, Molefe approved a memorandum prepared by his CFO, Anoj Singh, to increase payments to the Gupta-linked company from R21-million to R99.5-million, purportedly rewarding the company for saving Transnet R2.8-billion.