Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Load shedding: Eskom to alternate between Stage 1 and Stage 3

In a statement, Eskom said load shedding will alternate between Stages 1 and 3 throughout the days and evenings. Picture: Couleur/Pixabay

In a statement, Eskom said load shedding will alternate between Stages 1 and 3 throughout the days and evenings. Picture: Couleur/Pixabay

Published 19m ago

Share

Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until midnight.

In a statement, Eskom said load shedding will alternate between Stages 1 and 3 throughout the days and evenings.

“Stage 1 load shedding will then be implemented on Wednesday and Thursday from 5am until 4pm, switching over to Stage 3 again from 4pm until midnight on both days,” the statement read.

"Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kriel and Matla power stations was returned to service. In the same period, a generation unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations was taken out of service due to breakdowns," said Eskom interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena.

She said breakdowns currently amounts to 14 991MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4 264MW.

More on this

Eskom said the delay in returning to service a generating unit at Tutuka power station is contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return generating units to service over the next few days.

IOL

Related Topics:

electricity production and distributionEskomLoadsheddingEnergyService Delivery

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe