Load shedding: Eskom to alternate between Stage 1 and Stage 3

In a statement, Eskom said load shedding will alternate between Stages 1 and 3 throughout the days and evenings.

“Stage 1 load shedding will then be implemented on Wednesday and Thursday from 5am until 4pm, switching over to Stage 3 again from 4pm until midnight on both days,” the statement read.

"Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kriel and Matla power stations was returned to service. In the same period, a generation unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations was taken out of service due to breakdowns," said Eskom interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena.

She said breakdowns currently amounts to 14 991MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4 264MW.