’Long-lost’ son in court for allegedly killing mom, hiding her body in pit toilet

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal man, 30, is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday for his mother’s murder. Police said the victim, Ncamisile Zondi, 53, was reported missing on Boxing Day. Zondi who lived in Luganda, Emasayithini, was last seen on December 23. Colonel Thembeka Mbele said community members started searching for the missing person after the matter was reported to the police. “On December 29, members of community continued with the search which led them to the long-drop toilet in the deceased’s yard.

“They discovered that there was sand covering the functioning toilet. The community members removed the walls of the toilet and began digging.

“While digging, they noticed some clothing items, including some bedding, which was also followed with an usual smell. They then stopped digging and called the police.

Mbele said the SAPS and the Metro Search and Rescue teams responded and recovered the body of the deceased.

“The body was still recognisable. The clothing items had some visible blood stains.

Police forced their way into the deceased’s locked two-bedroom house.

“Everything looked like it was in order, except the bedding which was removed.”

The bedding was that found in the pit toilet.

Neighbours told the police that the deceased was living with her long-lost son who had returned about six months before she was murdered.

“Furthermore, it was discovered that the deceased had received her stokvel payouts. She was supposed to visit her home as she was originally from Bulwer. Her son left home before Christmas and he informed the neighbours that he was going to the camp at eBuhleni in Inanda.

“That was the last time her son was seen. An intensive investigation was conducted but the suspect was nowhere to be found.”

Mbele said Mariannhill detectives arrested the suspect in Luganda on March 20.

IOL