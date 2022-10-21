LOOK: Busy day for Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini after receiving several high-profile visitors

Nongoma - After weathering a storm over his “secret” meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government on Tuesday, Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini spent his entire day receiving high-profile visitors. The visit to the king at his KwaKhangalemankengane palace in Nongoma comes a week before his coronation at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taking turns, the king first received a delegation of ActionSA which was led by its leader, Herman Mashaba. Among those who were in the delegation was newly appointed chairperson of ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango who comes from Nongoma. Mashaba was fulfilling a promise he made that he would visit the king and introduce his party as it was expected to criss-cross the province establishing structures and campaigning for the 2024 general elections.

Also visiting the king at the palace was Mpumalanga premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane. She said she went there to pay homage to the 48-year-old king who took the throne in May last year shortly after the passing away of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu. On the lawns of the palace, the ANC women’s League of KwaZulu-Natal and national task team members including Bathabile Dlamini and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane held a prayer service to ask for divine intervention to ensure that the coronation goes well.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ANC members who were joined by the king and his entourage also prayed for an end to the country’s social ills and gender-based violence, a scourge the king has repeatedly spoken out against. All the delegations brought the king gifts in the form of cows. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement