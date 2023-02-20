LOOK: Chaos as SUV driver crashes into 5 stationary cars on Umbilo Road

Durban - Total chaos. That’s how a paramedic described the accident scene after the driver of a Hyundai SUV crashed into five stationary cars in the early hours of Monday.

The accident took place at the corner of corner of Umbilo and Albert Dhlomo (Willowvale) roads at around 2.30am. ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson said that on arrival at the scene, paramedics found carnage. “Paramedics feared the worst when they saw five vehicles extensively damaged, littered across the road and pavement.

“A quick triage was done, and it was ascertained that a single vehicle had somehow lost control and ploughed into stationary vehicles. “Paramedics stabilised a male, in his early twenties, for moderate injuries before transporting him to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required. “No other injuries were reported.”

The cars were parked outside a residential block of flats. Damaged cars included a BMW, Jamieson said the cause of the accident was unknown and subject to an SAPS investigation.

In another accident, a teenager sustained serious injury after she fell of her mountain bike and was impaled by the bike handles on Thursday afternoon. The 14-year-old was airlifted to hospital. Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, said the accident took place at the Hobby Park in Krugersdorp.