LOOK: Department of Transport blames lack of funds for gravel strips between Pongola and Nongoma

Pongola - The Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal has tried to clarify what led to the tarred road (R66) between Nongoma and Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal being left with three strips of gravel. The department has since clarified that due to a lack of funds, the three strips have to be left hanging when the rest of the road was tarred a few years back.

Story continues below Advertisement

The first strip is the one just after crossing the Nkunzana river near KwaKhangalemankengane royal palace. After a few kilometres, there is another strip of gravel with potholes. The longest strip of gravel on that road is the one just before the Mkhuze falls bridge and it is the last one on your way to the agricultural border town of Pongola from Nongoma. According to locals who spoke to IOL recently, the strips were left like that when the road was being constructed and no explanation was given.

Story continues below Advertisement

Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL IOL approached the provincial department of transport which is now led by Sipho Hlomuka for answers. The spokesperson for the department, Kwanele Ncalane, gave an explanation for this development. “The road you are referring to is P52-3 which is linking KwaNongoma and Phongolo. The construction involved different contractors and was being built in phases.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The remaining parts which are still gravel are leading to the three culverts which were not included in the scope when the road construction was awarded. “The culverts could not be constructed because of budget limitations. It has taken long for the department to secure and allocate funds for this project,” Ncalane said. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Furthermore, Ncalane said the department intends to finish this road project in the next government fiscal year.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The department has, however, finalised the designs and the draft tender document is awaiting approval. “We are hoping that the tender will be advertised by the (end) October 2022 with a view of awarding and resuming construction in the financial year 2023/ 2024. “This road remains very strategic in linking towns in the Zululand district, and as the department we remain committed in finalising this project,” he said.