    LOOK: Good Samaritan drowns while saving woman from KZN river

    By Jolene Marriah -Maharaj Time of article published Apr 21, 2020

    Durban - A Good Samaritan who tried to help a woman who fell into the Umvoti River on the KZN North Coast has lost his life. 

    According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, the man was walking behind the female near the Groutville River on Monday when she lost her footing. 
    IPSS Medical Rescue recovered the body of a 48-year-old man who drowned while saving a female who lost her footing. Picture: Supplied


    "He dived in to help her and he got into difficulty. The female managed to get out.  A dive operation was set up and after an hour the body was located."

    Herbst said the female did not require any medical attention.

    He said the scene was handed over to SAPS for further investigation. 

