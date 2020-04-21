LOOK: Good Samaritan drowns while saving woman from KZN river
Durban - A Good Samaritan who tried to help a woman who fell into the Umvoti River on the KZN North Coast has lost his life.
According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, the man was walking behind the female near the Groutville River on Monday when she lost her footing.
"He dived in to help her and he got into difficulty. The female managed to get out. A dive operation was set up and after an hour the body was located."
Herbst said the female did not require any medical attention.
He said the scene was handed over to SAPS for further investigation.
IOL