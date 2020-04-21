LOOK: Good Samaritan drowns while saving woman from KZN river





According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, the man was walking behind the female near the Groutville River on Monday when she lost her footing.

IPSS Medical Rescue recovered the body of a 48-year-old man who drowned while saving a female who lost her footing. Picture: Supplied







"He dived in to help her and he got into difficulty. The female managed to get out. A dive operation was set up and after an hour the body was located."





IPSS Medical Rescue recovered the body of a 48-year-old man who drowned while saving a female who lost her footing. Picture: Supplied Herbst said the female did not require any medical attention.





He said the scene was handed over to SAPS for further investigation.





