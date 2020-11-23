Look: Hiker’s four hour rescue after falling 4 metres at Kloof Gorge

Durban – A woman who lost her footing and fell four metres at Kloof Gorge waterfall, west of Durban, was airlifted to hospital.

According to Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst, they responded to the call just after 10am on Sunday morning.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 52-year-old female had lost her footing and had fallen approximately four metres on to the rocks below.”

The rescue operation took about four hours, according to Shawn Herbst, and involved a multidisciplinary team. Picture: Netcare 911

Herbst said a multidisciplinary team including Netcare 911 and Rescue Tech members, Ezemvelo Wildlife rangers, metro police, eThekwini Fire and Rescue and the specialised rescue unit, and other rescue workers, had set out on a long hike down to the patient.

“The patient was found to have sustained serious injuries.