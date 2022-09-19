LOOK: MTN store in Chatsworth robbed

Durban - The employees working at an MTN store in Chatsworth, Durban, were forced to lie down while robbers cleaned out the shop during a robbery on Monday morning. According to CCTV footage circulating on social media, the robbery was time-stamped between 9.28am and 9.30am.

Story continues below Advertisement

The four robbers, three of whom were wearing orange overalls, placed the employees behind the counter and then entered the back of the store. They then fled the store. Security guards from the shopping complex can be seen chasing the suspects after they leave the store. pic.twitter.com/4j1pHGU0YN — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) September 19, 2022 The MTN store is located inside a shopping complex with a boom gate at the entrance.

The complex is opposite the Chatsworth Centre. Security guards from the shopping complex were seen running after the suspects after an employee went out of the store and pointed at them. The suspects were then seen leaving the scene in a silver Toyota Avanza.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Sunday night, a robbery took place on Stella Road in Queensburgh. According to the shopkeeper, three armed robbers took cash and cigarettes from the store. When an off-duty police officer went into the store, he saw what had happened and returned with his firearm and a shoot-out ensued.

Story continues below Advertisement

The suspects then fled the scene. When the police arrived, their investigation led them to various doorsteps of residents living in the vicinity of the shop. Police had asked some of these residents who have cameras facing the shop if they had seen a silver Avanza driving off, a source revealed.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is unclear whether the two robberies are linked. This is a developing story.