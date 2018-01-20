January 21 - One person was killed and four others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Shallcross Road near Alpine Drive in Shallcross in Durban on Saturday evening. Photo: Rescue Care

Durban - One person was killed and four others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Shallcross Road near Alpine Drive in Shallcross in Durban on Saturday evening, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

"Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find total chaos," Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Sunday.

The two cars were extensively damaged in the collision. Two occupants of one of the cars were severely trapped, one of whom had sustained major injuries. "Paramedics assessed him and found that he had unfortunately passed away before their arrival."

With the help of the Durban fire department, the other trapped patient was cut free using the jaws-of-life.

Four patients were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to various hospitals for the further care that they required. The cause of the collision was not yet known, Jamieson said.



African News Agency/ANA