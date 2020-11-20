Look: Police uncover Umhlanga dagga lab

Durban - Police uncovered a lab with dagga worth R2m in Umhlanga on Thursday. They said two people were expected to appear in court. According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Durban North SAPS, assisted by a private security company, embarked on a special operation on the corner of Umhlanga Rocks Drive and Margaret Maytom Avenue. The dagga lab police uncovered in Umhlanga. Picture:SAPS “The team acted on information about illegal activities taking place in one of the premises. “Upon arrival at the house, they were met by two occupants and a search was then conducted inside the house.

“Upon searching the premises, police uncovered a dagga lab. A total of 400 dagga plants, large quantities of dried cannabis, cannabis oils that were ready for distribution as well as equipment for manufacturing and processing cannabis were seized by police.”

Police found large quantities of cannabis and cannabis oils ready for distribution. Picture: SAPS

Mbele said two suspects - aged 25 and 30 - were also found in possession of an illegal firearm with 28 rounds of ammunition.

They were charged with dealing in drugs.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court charged with dealing in drugs and dagga.

Wentworth police searched a flat in Weist Road and found the suspect in possession of drugs, the police spokesperson said.

“27 packets of cocaine powder, 57 ecstasy tablets, 41 dagga tobacco packets, 20 clear plastic packets containing dagga and a moon of rock cocaine were found.

Cocaine, ecstasy tablets and dagga worth R60 000 were confiscated. Picture: SAPS

“The total value of the recovered drugs is estimated at R60 000. Cash of R4 620 suspected to be the proceeds of drugs was also seized from the suspect,” said Mbele.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the team. “We are also appealing to community members to make sure that they report all those who are dealing in drugs in their areas to the police,” he said.

