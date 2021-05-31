LOOK: The sardines have arrived in KZN

DURBAN - COOLER conditions in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend proved favourable for sardines who made their appearance in Port Edward earlier this morning.

Hundreds of the silvery fish were seen moving in the waters, bringing in a host of activity from sea, air and land.

Anglers who braved the cold sea got to view the feeding frenzy up close, watching dolphins, gannets and even sharks feasting on the shoal.

Seasoned Durban angler Jace Govender said fishermen were out early in the morning to cast their nets.

The first batch of sardines was netted in Port Edward in KZN on Monday. Picture: Jace Govender

"This morning there was a lot of action in Port Edward. A few shoals of sardines came through. The guys were down early and cast their nets. Four nets were cast into the ocean and only one came back full," he said.

Govender said around 120 crates were filled, selling for R1 000 a crate.

He said this was the first lot of sardines netted for 2021.

"We are expecting lots more action in the coming days as more shoals are expected between Port Edward and Margate," he said.

He said sea conditions today has deteriorated with the large swell and Easterly wind.

"But we are expecting a lot more action in the week and into the weekend, with more favourable conditions for netting," Govender said.

Last year, by mid-June, sardines were spotted and netted along the south coast of KZN. According to the Daily News, the sardine run in 2020 turned out to be a bumper one as young and old fishing enthusiasts saw and netted numerous crates along the coast of KZN. Hundreds of sharks were also spotted along the Durban beachfront.

