LOOK: This is what Berea’s Excelsior Court looks like now

Published 39m ago

Durban – Former police flats, Excelsior Court, has been reduced to almost nothing.

Over the past few months police officers and their families have moved out of the building, situated on the Berea, and it was overtaken by vagrants who have stripped everything.

According to a source, at least 40 vagrants stormed the building and stole whatever they could get their hands on.

“They took copper and electrical pipes, geysers and basins and even wiring from the lifts,” the source said.

Those who had moved out but kept some furniture at the property, returned to find their items either gone or damaged.

Despite locking the doors to their units, vagrants allegedly smashed through windows and helped themselves to items.

The Daily News reported that there were people on every floor, grabbing what they could.

Speaking to the Daily News, a neighbour said constant hammering could be heard from the driveway.

Various items, including washing baskets, a fridge, clothing, shoes and a motorbike, were on the driveway.

Mayville SAPS was called to the scene but once they left, the vagrants returned and continued to take items.

It is unclear at this stage what will happen to Excelsior Court.

According to a 2019 article by the Berea Mail, the building was condemned by the Department of Public Works.

The building has slowly decayed over the years, becoming an eyesore on the Berea.

IOL

