Pietermaritzburg - Two people died and six others were injured, some seriously, when a minibus taxi and a bakkie collided in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said.
Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 10.50am to reports of a collision on Harriette Colenso Road in Pietermaritzburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.
Reports from the scene indicated that a minibus taxi and a bakkie were involved in a collision. "Sadly, two people died in the collision and another six people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious."
Once stabilised, all the patients were transported to hospital for further assessment, Herbst said.
African News Agency (ANA)