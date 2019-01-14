KwaDukuza municipality deputy mayor Dolly Govender durinig visit to the Lower Thukela BWSS in Mandeni. PHOTO: Sphelelo Ngobese

Durban - The Lower Thukela bulk water purification plant in KwaZulu-Natal is set to provide purified water to over 300 000 people, the KwaDukuza municipality said on Monday. The Lower Thukela water supply scheme includes infrastructure for abstracting and treating water from the uThukela River to supply to secondary bulk and reticulation networks and aims to supply additional water to the coastal and inland areas of KwaDukuza and Mandeni.

The plant was commissioned in 2017 and is estimated to cost R1.32 billion.

"KwaDukuza Municipality is a direct beneficiary of the project as it expands to areas along the North Coast region including Groutville and Ballito," the municipality said.

"The scheme will also supply the rural areas of Bulwer, San Soucci and St Christopher, as well as Darnall, Zinkwazi and Blythedale."

It said the scheme would create jobs and help uplift the local community.

African News Agency/ANA