Lucky number 7: Durban hospital welcomes 7 sets of twins in 7th month of the year

DURBAN – THE Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital welcomed seven sets of twins; seven boys and seven girls, in July, the seventh month of the year. Hospital manager, Ebrahim Asmal, said there were three sets of twin girls, three sets of twin boys and a pigeon pair.

Mom, Nazia Bux, said it was a moving experience for her and the babies’ father. “The twins are the definition of perfection for us. I would like to thank Dr A Bassa and all the maternity staff at the AAK Hospital for their excellent service," Bux said. Another mom, Atina Lawela, said this was her first pregnancy and they were blessed to welcome two healthy boys; Steven and Regis.

She said the babies were born at 35 weeks. "It has been a great experience. I would like to thank the paediatrician, Dr Cassim. We stayed in hospital for almost 10 days and everything was great. We thank God for our boys," she said. Hlengiwe Xaba also welcomed twins at the hospital in July.

MRS Xaba with her babies who decided to make their grand entrance 18 days earlier than expected. Picture: AAK She thanked Dr David Ngotho and hospital staff for their professionalism and her husband who did the running around to pack their hospital bag and do last minute shopping as the babies came 18 days earlier than expected.

Aysegul Kaygusuz also welcomed twins in July and said giving birth is a miracle for her. “Being a mother is a gift that is unimaginable to any woman who does not have a child in their life. It is truly a remarkable gift and a privilege that I hold very close to my heart. “Being a mother means being tired, sacrificing my body, my time, my finances, my sleep, and my mental health to raise my kids but it will be worth it in the end, because life isn’t about me anymore and I think if you have twins that means you multiply all those things.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to my husband Emrehan, the esteemed hospital doctors and nurses for their efforts," Kaygusuz said. UMINATHI and Iminathi Mbatha Picture: AAK

Uminathi and Iminathi Mbatha were also born at the hospital in July. Their mom, Yandiswa Macingwane, said they are a blessing. "Their names means God/the Lord is with us. AAK maternity staff together with their Dr Ngotho made the whole experience very positive. They are very friendly and helpful. I went in very nervous and by the third day with their help, I was happy and confident to go home with my babies," she said. Sister Kantha Naidoo, Unit Manager of AAK Maternity ward said she and her team are super proud to be part of this magical time.

"Seven sets of twins, made up of seven beautiful baby boys and seven girls in the seventh month of the year. We cannot help but smile and enjoy such wonderful and magical memories created," she said. Naidoo said earlier in the month, they welcomed 10 AAK princesses born in 48 hours. "The birth of a baby is a heart-warming time, bringing hope, joy, happiness and all things positive and we are so proud to be a part of this magical time with every patient who chooses us to be a part of this special journey," Asmal said.