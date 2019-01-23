Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. FILE PHOTO: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency.

DURBAN - DA leader Mmusi Maimane, said on Wednesday that those who are implicated in alleged corruption with Bosasa Operations should be prosecuted and put in prison. This as former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi continued testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State capture.

During his six days of testimony, Agrizzi has implicated senior members of the ruling party the African National Congress (ANC), government officials, members of Parliament and trade union leaders in taking bribes from Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson in exchange for awarding tenders worth billions of rand to his group of companies.

"Over the past few days, testimony before the Zondo Commission has given us an intimate account of ANC-style corruption as it relates to the embattled facilities company, Bosasa," Maimane said.

"These revelations have shattered the well-peddled myth that corruption in the ANC was simply a feature of Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family. A system of corruption that builds a wall between insiders and outsiders is alive and well within the ANC."

Maimane was speaking in Umlazi, eThekwini, during the KwaZulu Natal leg of his kasi-to-kasi tour to campaign for the party in the upcoming general elections.

He said that it was also difficult not to view a R500,000 donation from Bosasa received by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a bribe. Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president in 2017 allegedly received half a million rand cash injection from Bosasa chief executive, Gavin Watson.

"The fact is that Ramaphosa received R500,000 from a company that has been paying the ANC bribes for the better part of two decades. And it is to this that the President owes the people of South Africa the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth," Maimane said.

"We cannot continue along this path any longer. The ANC, like their counterparts in Zimbabwe, thought they could trick South Africans by simply changing the bus driver of a broken down bus. We need to climb onto a bus that is headed in the right direction."

African News Agency (ANA)