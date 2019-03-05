Kwaito musician Mandla Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo has laid counter assault charges against Gqom singer Babes Wodumo, his lawyer said. Picture: Zanele Zulu / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Under fire Kwaito musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo has laid counter assault charges against Gqom singer Babes Wodumo claiming the widely publicised Instagram video showing him slapping her several times was, in fact, him defending himself, his lawyer said on Tuesday. Speaking to eNCA outside the Westville Police Station in Durban where Mampintsha had handed himself over to police custody after Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, laid a common assault charge against him, lawyer Pat Magwaza said: "He was assaulted so he has opened a case of assault against Simelane.

"At this stage from what I've heard from him in consultation, it was before the video. He was then defending himself when the video was made."

He said his client did not "take this well because it looks like a set up".

In the live Instagram feed on Sunday night, Mampintsha can be seen hitting Wodumo who is shown sobbing and cowering in apparent fear.

Magwaza said Mampintsha is expected to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

African News Agency (ANA)