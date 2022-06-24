Man, 21, pleads guilty to raping four children in Pietermaritzburg

Johannesburg – A 20 year-old man from Pietermaritzburg has pleaded guilty to raping four children at his home on May 14, 2021. The accused who had no legal representation in court took full responsibility for his actions in the Pietermaritzburg sexual offences court on Thursday. He acknowledged he knew he was guilty of a crime by committing an act of sexual penetration with a male under the age of 16 years without their consent and that all the complainants were under 16 years old at the time.

The incidents involving the children aged four, five, six and eight are said to have happened on the same day. The man was arrested days after the incident following a confrontation by the children’s parents. The accused also told the court that he committed the crime because he was depressed after failing to get back with his ex-girlfriend after their breakup. He then called the boys, who were playing outside his home at the time, into his room one by one and raped them. The matter was adjourned until July 20 to allow for the state to gather details about the victims and the man will be handed his sentence.