Man, 25, killed in horror M4 Durban crash

Durban – A man, 25, was killed on the M4 Ruth First Highway on Tuesday night. According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a bakkie in an oncoming lane. “The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; while the driver of the bakkie sustained serious injuries. “He was taken to hospital for medical attention.” Mbele said Durban North SAPS were investigating a case of culpable homicide and circumstances around the incident.

Life Response paramedics spokesperson, Leon Fourie, said they arrived on the scene just after 11pm to a serious head-on collision.

“When paramedics arrived on the scene they found that two vehicles collided head-on, both drivers where severely trapped and eThekwini fire department used the jaws of life to free the men from the wreckage.

“The white BMW appeared to have been travelling contraflow on the North bound where it collided with a white Ford Ranger.

“Sadly, the 25-year-old male driver of the BMW was declared deceased on scene.”

Fourie said the driver of the Ford bakkie, a 41-year- old male, sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene by Life Response advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital.

IOL