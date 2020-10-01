Man, 71, hacked to death with bush knife, 2 arrested

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban: Two men are expected to appear in court for allegedly hacking a pensioner to death with a bush knife. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the suspects, aged 24 and 30, are expected to appear in the KwaMbonambi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Gwala said it is alleged that on September 27, there had been a traditional function at a homestead in Sokhulu Reserve, on the KZN North Coast, which the victim Bhekinkosi Ngxongo, 71, had been attending. “On his way home, he was attacked, assaulted and hacked with a bush knife. “In the early hours of September 28, the victim was found with severe injuries and police were alerted. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” said Gwala.

A case of murder was opened at KwaMbonambi SAPS.

“Police commenced their investigation which led to the arrest of the suspects two days later. One of them was found with bloodied pants at his residence,“ said Gwala.

Last week, a Polokwane pensioner was killed in an old age home.

Jacoba Grobler, 80, who lived at Koraal retirement village, was beaten to death. The village reportedly had 24-hour security. Her cellphone and laptop were stolen.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo told The Star that Grobler was repeatedly hit on the head with a broomstick until it broke.

He said the incident occurred on a Sunday night and that her body was discovered on Monday around 11am. | IOL