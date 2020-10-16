Man accused of hacking Durban mother and toddler to death, abandons bail bid

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – The man accused of killing a woman and a 2-year-old child with a bush knife near Phoenix earlier this month withdrew his bail application in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Friday. According to KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the accused, Thembinkosi Ngcobo, 62, has been remanded in police custody. “The matter was adjourned to December 10 for further investigation,” she added. Ngcobo faces two counts of murder. The Daily News reported that, according to a source, the 30-year-old woman was found with slash wounds to her upper body.

The 2-year-old girl had suffered similar injuries, the report said.

The toddler was alive when she was found, but died on the way to hospital.

After a manhunt was launched, the suspect was arrested while sneaking back into the house, said KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

He said the suspect was found wearing a bloodied shirt.

IOL