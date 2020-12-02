Man appears in court for murder of Durban woman Sherne Pillay

Durban – A Durban man has appeared in court for the murder of Sherne Pillay. According NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the accused Ebrahim Chohan made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. He was charged with murder and the case was adjourned until December 8. Chohan will remain in police custody. It is believed the two were partners. According to police, Pillay, 27, was found dead in her flat on Saturday night with cable ties around her neck.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the woman was found with fatal injuries on her body on Saturday at 10.50pm.

“She was certified dead by the paramedics. A 37-year-old suspect was placed under arrest.”

A Facebook page Justiceforsherne has been started.

Messages of condolences streamed in with Facebook users saying:

Samsam Jeanlouis: “May her beautiful soul rest in peace. May our justice system bring closure to her loved ones. Robbed too soon of her youthful life and being a mother to her minor son! May the law take its course!”

Barbie Moodley: “We should form a group of women and demand no bail. It's 16 Days of Activism Against GBV. Where is our Women’s League. Where is our political parties?”

