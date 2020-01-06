File picture: Pexels

Durban - A 33-year-old man will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly trying to kill police officers investigating a fatal stabbing. According to one of KwaZulu-Natal's police spokespersons, captain Nqobile Gwala, the attempted police killings took place on Friday in the Pata area of Pietermaritzburg, while police were searching for a suspect in an unrelated December murder.

"It is alleged that on December 26 at 2am, Menelisi Mnikathi (42) was fatally stabbed while at Maqeleni area in Imbali. He sustained stab wounds to the chest and was declared dead at the scene," said Gwala.

During the course of investigations, Plessislaer police went to the suspect's home, identifying themselves as police, she said.

"One of the occupants in the house came out and ran away with a firearm in his hand. The police officers gave chase and shots were fired [in their direction], leading to a shootout," said Gwala.