Durban - Swift action by South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Himeville in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has led to the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect for allegedly threatening and inciting attacks on foreign nationals in nearby Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday. It was alleged that on Friday, more than 20 foreign nationals operating businesses in Underberg reported to police that there was a post on Facebook inciting the Underberg community to attack all foreign nationals and their businesses in the area. The post mentioned the names of the businesses that should be attacked, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

A case of intimidation and incitement to commit public violence was opened at the Himeville Police Station for investigation. Police immediately commenced with their investigation which led to the arrest of the suspect at his place of work at a farm in Underberg. He was taken to the Himeville Police Station for detention.

His electronic devices were seized for further investigation. He would appear in the Underberg Magistrate's Court soon, Mbele said.

