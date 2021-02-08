Man arrested with 18 bank cards, ID’s and smart shopper cards at mall

Durban - A 42-year-old man was arrested with 18 bank cards, various identity documents and smart shopper cards by police on the KZN South Coast.

Police said on February 5, Public Order Police officers received information of a man suspected of card scamming at a shopping mall in Margate.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police searched the suspect and found him to be in possession 18 different bankcards, identity documents and smart shopping cards.

“When he was questioned about the cards he failed to provide police officers with a satisfactory explanation and was placed under arrest.”

Mbele said the suspect was expected to appear in the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court on Monday for possession of stolen property.