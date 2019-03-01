File picture

Durban - A man believed to be in his 30s was left critically injured on Friday afternoon after he fell through a ceiling at a mall in Fourways, paramedics have said. Russel Meiring, spokesperson for ER24 Paramedics, said ER 24 and Life Healthcare arrived on the scene shortly after midday to find the man lying on the ground surrounded by bystanders.

"Paramedics assessed the man and found he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. Paramedics began treating the man and providing him with advanced life support interventions.

"During treatment, the man’s vital signs rapidly diminished. CPR and further advanced life support interventions were initiated. Fortunately, after some time, the man’s vital signs returned," said Meiring.

Once stable, the man was transported to Life Fourways Hospital for urgent treatment. Local authorities were undertaking further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)