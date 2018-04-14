April 15 - A man, believed to be in his 30s, was killed when his bakkie smashed into the back of a vehicle recovery truck on the N3 near the Cato Ridge turn-off in Durban on Saturday night. Photo: ER24

DURBAN - A man, believed to be in his 30s, was killed when his bakkie smashed into the back of a vehicle recovery truck on the N3 near the Cato Ridge turn-off in Durban on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics were returning to their branch when they were flagged down by motorists, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"On the scene, paramedics found the truck and bakkie on the side of the road. The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found lying trapped inside the wrecked bakkie.

"Paramedics assessed the trapped man and found that he had already succumbed to his numerous, fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. The driver of the truck fortunately escaped injury," Meiring said.

African News Agency/ANA