Picture: Brett Hondow/Pixabay

Pietermaritzburg - A 37-year-old man has died after being shot once in the chest outside a tavern in Railway Street in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 1.25pm to find the man face down on the pavement in front of a tavern, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

"He was rolled over and found to have suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left chest and wasn't breathing, but still had a pulse. Advanced life support resuscitation was immediately initiated, but unfortunately the man's condition deteriorated. He was declared dead on the scene."

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown, but South African Police Services (SAPS) officers were on the scene to investigate, Campbell said.

African News Agency/ANA