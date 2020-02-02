File picture: Pexels

Durban - A man has been fatally wounded in a shoot-out with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Inanda in Durban, the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal said on Sunday. On Friday night, police officers from the SAPS Inanda policing cluster crime combating team conducted an intelligence-driven operation, targeting two men who were spotted walking in the area carrying firearms, Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement.

"The suspects were spotted in Congo at Inanda, and when police approached them they ran into the bushes. A chase ensued and the suspects opened fire on the police officers. During the shoot-out a 23-year-old suspect was shot and fatally wounded, while his accomplice managed to flee."

A Glock firearm, with ammunition, was recovered from the dead man. An inquest, attempted murder, and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition cases were opened at the Inanda Police Station for further investigation, Naicker said.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the clampdown on illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.