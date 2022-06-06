Man in court after ‘demon-possessed’ teenager dies following assault

Durban - A 40-year-old man charged with the murder of a teenager is due to appear in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Monday. It is alleged the man, who is a pastor, beat the girl to death because she was demon possessed.

According to the KZN Department of Social Development, five children, including the teenager, were held hostage from May 25-29 and allegedly beaten up by a local pastor, claiming to exorcise the demons. The teenager died while the rest of the victims were set free. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said on May 29, Port Edward received a report of a person who died in the Brema area, on the KZN South Coast.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police were shown the body of an 18-year-old woman who had injuries to her body. Police were told that the victim committed suicide because she was possessed with demons. An inquest docket was opened for investigation.” Naicker said on Friday, June 3, police also received a report of a 16-year-old girl who was treated for injuries at a local clinic and was taken to hospital for medical attention. “It was then established that there were another three girls who were inside the house and the girls, aged between 15 and 18, were rescued from house.

“The post-mortem results indicated that the first victim died due to injuries that she sustained following a severe assault. “Charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm were opened and a 40-year-old man was immediately arrested and charged.” KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza was expected to visit the deceased’s family on Monday.

