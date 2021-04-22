Man jailed for stabbing his fiancée 27 times

Durban: A Durban man who murdered his fiancée has been jailed for 17 years.

Mlungisi Leon Chamane, 33, was sentenced this week in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court.

KZN police said Chamane was found guilty of killing his fiancée, Lungi Mbhele, 30, in April 2019.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Umkomaas police received a report of a body lying in Watsonia Drive in Roseneath on April 6, 2019.

“On arrival, they found the body of a woman with multiple stab wounds. A case of murder was opened.”

Gwala said Mbhele had been on her way to work when she was confronted by Chamane who stabbed her 27 times.

“Chamane left the Umkomaas area and went into hiding. The police received information that the suspect had left Umkomaas and fled to his home in uMthwalume. He was arrested at his homestead and charged with murder. He made several court appearances until he was found guilty and sentenced to 17 years behind bars.”

IOL