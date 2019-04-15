Johannesburg - A man was killed and 17 other people, including several children, left injured when a bakkie and truck collided head-on on the France Main Road in the France Location in Imbali, KwaZulu Natal, on Monday. ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly before 8am to find both the bakkie and truck in the middle of the road. Several children were found lying scattered around the scene.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics set up a triage area and began assessing the patients. One man, believed to be in his 40s, was found lying trapped inside the passenger seat of the bakkie. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries and he was declared dead on the scene.

Seventeen other patients were assessed, including several children aged between seven and 18. Assessments showed that their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)