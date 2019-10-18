File picture: Pexels

Durban - Police have confirmed that the 51-year-old orthopedic doctor that was stabbed to death on the 13th floor of an upmarket Umhlanga hotel on Thursday night is Dr Melvin Naidu. Naidu was allegedly with a 31-year-old woman known to him at the Capital Pearls when he was stabbed in the neck.

Naidu, who had apparently been in his boxer shorts and sandals, collapsed outside the hotel room door.

Police have confirmed that the woman has been arrested for the murder.

Captain Nqobile Gwala of KZN SAPS said the incident happened around 10pm after an altercation between the two.