Man killed in Cliffdale gas tanker explosion

Durban: KZN police have opened an inquest docket after a 34-year-old man was killed following a tanker explosion in Cliffdale this weekend.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 34-year-old man was at his workplace in Cliffdale cleaning a gas tank, when he was heard screaming for help on Saturday at around 9:30am.

“His colleagues attempted to rescue him but were overcome by the gas smoke. The deceased sustained multiple burn wounds. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

Ross Campbell, from ER24, said one person died an another was injured in an industrial explosion at a cleaning service in Cliffdale.

“It is alleged that a small explosion occurred inside a tanker while a man was inside. The injured patient is believed to have attempted to rescue the man but was overcome by carbon monoxide.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10.15am, along with the Fire Department. The 40-year-old male was found to have suffered moderate to serious injuries and was treated and transported to a private hospital in Hillcrest.”

The Fire Department had recovered the body of the deceased.

