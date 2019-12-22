Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

PIETERMARITZBURG - A man died and two other people were injured when two vehicles collided on the old Wartburg road in Bishopstowe in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 3pm, they found one person trapped in a vehicle, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

"He had to be extricated by the fire department using the jaws of life. He was found to be in a critical condition and paramedics immediately initiated advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene."

Two other people were found to have sustained moderate injuries. ER24, as well as another medical service at the scene, transported the injured people to hospital for further medical care, she said.

