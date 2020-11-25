Man shot and robbed of cash at Umhlanga ATM

Durban – A man was shot outside a bank in Umhlanga on Tuesday afternoon and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala: “It is alleged that two people went to deposit money at an ATM when they were accosted by armed males who robbed them of cash. “Shots were fired at them and one of the victims was shot and wounded. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.” Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, said they responded to a robbery outside a bank at a shopping centre in Umhlanga Ridge, North of Durban just after 3:30pm.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male had sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.

“It was alleged that the victim was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.

“The patient was rushed to a nearby hospital with private transport. The scene was secured by authorities.”

Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram said they received multiple calls from shoppers reporting shots being fired.

“Details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this stage. However, according to witnesses, a man was accosted by robbers outside the bank. Several shots were fired before the robbers sped off in a white Audi A3 sedan.”

