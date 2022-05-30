Man shot dead at a restaurant in Hillcrest

Durban – A 51-year-old man was shot dead at a restaurant in Hillcrest on Friday morning.
The incident took place at the Mugg & Bean at the Christian Village Shopping Centre in Hillcrest, at about 10am.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged the suspect entered the business premises at Hillcrest and joined the male who was seated inside and an argument ensued.
“During an argument the suspect drew a firearm and fired shots at the victim. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead at the scene.”
Gwala said the suspect, aged 49, fled the scene after the incident and later handed himself over at Hillcrest SAPS.
“His firearm was also recovered.”
A statement on Facebook Christian Village Shopping Centre said a man was shot by a customer sitting at Mugg & Bean.
The suspect was taken in by SAPS Hillcrest.
“Our condolences go out to the family and the shoppers who witnessed this devastating scene.”
