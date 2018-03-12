A man was found dead inside a bakkie on the N2 south-bound highway in Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. Picture: ER24

Durban - A man was found dead inside his overturned bakkie on the N2 south-bound highway in Scottburgh on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a 45-year-old taxi operator was shot and killed.

His vehicle was found lying on its roof on the side of the road and his body trapped inside.

“The man had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head,” said Mbhele.

Earlier, paramedics said a man was found in his wrecked bakkie on the side of the road.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that paramedics arrived on the scene to find another service already in attendance.

"A wrecked bakkie was found on its roof on the side of the road. Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the body of a man lying inside the vehicle," he said.

"Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead by another service."

Mbhele said a case of murder has been opened.

African News Agency/ANA