Man stabbed to death for spending too much time on cellphone

Durban - A 35-year-old man has been stabbed to death after his friend accused him of spending too much time engaging in conversations on his cellphone instead of speaking to the people he was with.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said Sandile Buthelezi had been out with friends on Monday evening and was chatting on his phone.

"The pair were out with friends in Isikhalambazo when they got into an argument. The accused was annoyed with Buthelezi and accused him of spending a lot of time talking on his cellphone instead of conversing with them," Mbele said.

She said Buthelezi continued to provoke the accused but friends intervened and the men stopped arguing and the accused walked away.

Mbele said a few minutes later, the man walked towards Buthelezi and stabbed him twice in the chest.

"Buthelezi attempted to fight back but was too frail to stop the suspect. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries on arrival. A murder case was opened at Sundumbili police station for investigation. The suspect was traced and was arrested the same day for murder," she said.

The 30-year-old suspect is set to appear in the Mtunzini Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

IOL