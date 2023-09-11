Matt Allan, the hero SANDF pilot recounts tragic day in Congo when Sergeant Vusi Mabena was killed by rebels

Captain Matt Allan, the brave pilot of the SANDF Oryx helicopter that came under fire in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) earlier this year, has opened up about the harrowing day that saw the tragic loss of Sergeant Vusumuzi Mabena during a peacekeeping mission in February 2023. Allan has recalled the incident with the SANDF Communications Unit on the morning of the incident.

He said the morning has been filled with laughter and camaraderie among the crew. "That Sunday will forever be etched in my memory. While I strive to focus on the happier moments before the flight, the trauma of that day is inescapable. "We were all deeply affected by the attack, especially as it marked the first time we lost an aircrew member in such a manner since the start of the SA National Defence Force mission,“ he said.

Growing up in KwaZulu-Natal, Allan's passion for aviation was ignited by the sight of helicopters conducting firefighting missions. Inspired by his father's tales of military service and his own early experiences with helicopters, Allan pursued his dream, joining the SA Air Force in 2014. "Being part of such a prestigious group of aviators is indescribable, whether in combat or humanitarian efforts, making a difference is what drives me," he said. Despite the satisfaction of living his dream, Allan acknowledges the challenges faced in the SA Air Force. "Integrity is our compass," he stated, emphasising the importance of professionalism, excellence, and doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.

Reflecting on the tragic day in the DRC, Allan credits his training and instinct for keeping the crew alive. "The situation was bloody and terrifying. My priority was to control the cockpit environment, ensuring the safety of the crew and preventing further attacks," he explained. The bond between aircrew members is evident as Allan speaks fondly of Sergeant Mabena, remembering their shared moments and Mabena's love for WWE wrestling.

Sergeant Vusi Mabena, Major Omolemo Matlapeng and Captain Mathew Allan. Picture: Facebook The crew on that fateful day also included Major Matlapeng, Private Koena, and Private Semamola. The two privates played a crucial role in providing immediate first aid to Mabena after he had been shot. Allan poignantly recalls his last interaction with Mabena, a shared laugh followed by Mabena's warning about power lines ahead. Coping with the loss has been challenging for Allan. "Losing friends in the line of duty is heart-wrenching," he admitted. However, he finds solace in spending time with family and cherishing life's fleeting moments.

Allan emphasises the inherent risks of military flying, stating, "We operate in areas where civilians wouldn't venture. Handling high-stress situations is our daily reality. Our training prepares us for all combat scenarios, and it's up to us to absorb and apply that knowledge when faced with life-threatening situations." Currently, Captain Matt Allan is representing Air Force Base Durban at the Fittest Soldier Competition in Hoedspruit. Despite the physical challenges, Allan remains optimistic, "I aim to qualify for the South African National Defence Force Fittest Soldier Championships in November. Fitness keeps my mind sharp, and I look forward to building camaraderie with fellow soldiers," he said. For Allan and many like him, serving in the military is not just a job, but a calling, one that comes with immense challenges but also unparalleled rewards.