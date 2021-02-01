Medical staff have been trained to administer Covid vaccines

Each person set to administer the Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa has been undergoing training and is qualified to do so. According to the head of the Centre for Vaccines and Immunology at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Dr Melinda Suchard, only trained vaccinators whose scope of practice allows vaccination - such as nurses, doctors and pharmacists - may administer the vaccine. "Additionally, the national Department of Health has provided additional training regarding Covid-19 vaccines since mid-January, ongoing," she said. Meanwhile, preparations are under way as President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize are expecting to take delivery of the country's first batch of Covid vaccines. As widely reported, healthcare workers and those in the front-lines of the war against the coronavirus are expected to be vaccinated first.

Suchard said the AstraZeneca vaccine has already been used on millions of people, particularly in the UK and other European counties, with good feedback regarding safety and acceptability.

"It is too early to tell its effect on caseloads because insufficient people have been vaccinated to reach population herd immunity in most countries," she said.

Suchard said the vaccine, which can stay in storage under controlled cold chain until its expiry date, will be rolled out as per the guidelines of each province.

Commenting on the roll-out, she said each province and district has arranged its own roll-out and healthworker vaccination should be begin very soon but may differ by location.

Suchard added that there are no risks of contamination and the vaccine is transported and sealed in vials in secondary packaging under controlled temperatures.

She added that it usually takes two to three weeks for vaccines to start activating the immune system.

"Most vaccines require a booster dose. The best immune responses only appear two to three weeks after the booster dose," she said.

The vaccines have arrived in South Africa today.

