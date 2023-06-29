Meet Craig ‘Eagle Eye’ Peters, the charismatic voice of the Durban July

In the thrilling world of horse racing commentary, where every second counts, Craig "Eagle Eye" Peters stands out. On Saturday when he takes the microphone at the Hollywoodbets Durban July, it will be a remarkable 37th time that he will call Africa’s premier horse racing event.

His unmistakable voice will be heard in households across South Africa and beamed to 50 countries around the world. But he won't be alone. In a commentators booth not too far away will be his son, Sheldon, who too, will call races for the Durban July for spectators on the track, creating a unique and unforgettable father-son duo in the annals of South African horse racing. It will be the 20th Durban July the pair have called together.

Peters, now 65-years-old, has cemented his place as a legend of South African horse racing commentary and when asked about his unwavering passion and enthusiasm for each race, he emphasised the need to be alert and thoroughly study the jockeys. He said that commentating is not something you can read out of a book; it's about memorising and calling the action as it unfolds through the binoculars. He shared that during the Durban July, where multiple horses from the same owner may compete with just a change in cap colours, it becomes a mental juggling act to keep track of each participant.

“Your memory has to be sharp. You can’t have a flat memory or have a heavy night before that will cloud your mind,” he said. With a mischievous laugh, Peters revealed that between him and his son, they cover the entire race card, which typically consists of nine races but expands to 12 on July Day. They must both be on top of their game, as 55,000 eager spectators rely on their every word, hanging onto every thrilling description and race analysis. The commentator's role becomes a make-or-break element for the success of the race meeting.

“The greatest experience is the reaction of the crowd. When you raise your voice over the microphone, the crowd gives you a big roar. And then you've got to come down a notch so that you're not screaming because they hang onto every single word during the commentary. “For example, if you say ‘and now the favourite’s made a move’ the crowd roars again because they are listening to your every single word. You must realise there are 55,000 people on track and they haven't got binoculars or televisions around, so they hang onto your every single word,” he said. Over the years, Peters has called many great July races and he remembers fondly the times the crowds went berserk when Illustrador made a dash for it at the 600 mark in 1990 and calling the other greats, such as, Politician, Sea Cottage and Pocket Power.

“The Pocket Power race in 2008 was a dead heat and he was the champion of the people at the time. And that was a very special race to call,” he said Reminiscing about his humble beginnings, Peters vividly recalled his first call in 1984 when a horse named Devon Air emerged victorious. Even after 37 years in the commentary box, he admits to still getting a surge of adrenaline on July Day, reminding us that the thrill of the race remains undimmed. Addressing his moniker, "Eagle Eye," Peters disclosed that it originated from his uncanny ability to predict winners before they crossed the finish line. His voice would soar as he spotted the charging horse, causing the crowd to erupt with anticipation.

Additionally, he boasted an impressive accuracy rate when it came to photo finishes, almost never getting it wrong — a remarkable feat in the world of horse racing. “Early on in my career I used to pick a horse out, say 300 metres to go and raise my voice. And I would say, ‘here comes Illustrador’ for an example, and the crowd would react and that was about picking a winner before it happened. Also in a photo finish, I hardly ever used to get it wrong. I would give a decision at the winning post and I hardly got it wrong for many years,” he said. As for this year's Durban July, Peters acknowledged it as an open and highly competitive race. However, a few stand-out horses caught his attention.

Narrowing down his selection, he highlighted Without Question, well-drawn and ridden by top jockey Richard Fourie, and Winchester Mansion, a horse that has hit its stride at the right moment. He also mentioned See It Again, the current favourite, with the winning combination of champion jockey Pierre Strydom and legendary trainer Michael Roberts. Expressing immense pride in his son Sheldon's achievements, Peters commended him for winning an amateur commentators competition that propelled his entry into the commentary box. For the past 23 years, the father-son duo has managed the commentary box in KwaZulu-Natal, being called upon throughout South Africa when other commentators are unavailable.

In their collaboration, they prioritise professionalism, ensuring a slick and precise delivery that resonates with audiences worldwide. Known for his memorable phrases and vivid descriptions, Peters shared a few of his favourite catchphrases that have become synonymous with his work. From horses looking "every inch a racehorse" to "exploding into action" and "breathing fire" when a horse is travelling exceptionally well, his words paint a vivid picture for the listeners, enhancing the race experience.

When it comes to remembering the colours of thousands of horses, especially in the heat of a fast-paced race, Peters modestly attributes it to his natural gift. Able to recall and accurately identify each horse, he emphasises that it's either in your blood or it isn't. His extraordinary talent has left even brilliant individuals in awe, witnessing his incredible feat first-hand. “I am not bragging, but it's a gift. You can either commentate or you can't. You've either got a brilliant memory or you don’t,” he said. As Peters approaches his 65th year, he shows no signs of slowing down. With his sharp memory, keen mind, and a gift for gab, he envisions continuing his commentary journey until the age of 70.