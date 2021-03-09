Mercedes driver nabbed with stolen Sassa cards named

Durban - An Umhlanga man who was nabbed withdrawing cash from stolen Sassa cards over the weekend remains behind bars. Police said Sithembiso Gcaba was charged with fraud and possession of stolen property when he appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He is being kept in police custody. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the case was postponed until March 11. On Sunday, Gcaba was nabbed in Durban Central. “His arrest came after an intelligence-driven operation that was conducted on Sunday by the Durban Central District Task Team.

“The team pounced on the suspect who was withdrawing cash from different Sassa cards at an ATM on Anton Lembede Street (Smith Street). The suspect was driving a exclusive Mercedes-Benz which he recently bought,” said Gwala.

Further investigation led police to his home in Umhlanga. There, police seized a USB that was allegedly thrown out of the window.

Police also confiscated the car.

In a separate incident, two men were arrested on the N3 and police seized 495 Sassa payment cards.

Sassa KZN regional executive, Themba Matlou said the modus operandi used by the syndicate was commonly known as e-wallet. The suspects would transfer money out of the cards into the cellphone numbers linked to the SIM cards.

IOL