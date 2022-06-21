Minibus taxi ploughs into two female pedestrians, killing them

The accident took place on Tuesday morning in Sunset Avenue, Chatsworth.

Durban: Two female pedestrians were killed after a taxi ploughed into them.

“Two patients sustained minor injuries and one serious injuries. All three patients were stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital for further care.”

“Sadly, two women sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics treated three other patients on scene.

Robert Mckenzie from KZN Emergency Medical Services, said minibus crashed into a group of pedestrians.

More on this

Earlier today, two ER24 paramedics were killed in a crash on the N1, Limpopo.

The SAPS have been approached for comment.

The SAPS is investigating the circumstances resulting in the crash.

The ambulance they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck, spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

The crews were returning to their branch after they took a patient to a hospital for further treatment when the accident occurred.

IOL