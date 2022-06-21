Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Minibus taxi ploughs into two female pedestrians, killing them

Published 1h ago

Durban: Two female pedestrians were killed after a taxi ploughed into them.

The accident took place on Tuesday morning in Sunset Avenue, Chatsworth.

Robert Mckenzie from KZN Emergency Medical Services, said minibus crashed into a group of pedestrians.

“Sadly, two women sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics treated three other patients on scene.

“Two patients sustained minor injuries and one serious injuries. All three patients were stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital for further care.”

The SAPS is investigating the circumstances resulting in the crash.

The SAPS have been approached for comment.

Earlier today, two ER24 paramedics were killed in a crash on the N1, Limpopo.

The ambulance they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck, spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

The crews were returning to their branch after they took a patient to a hospital for further treatment when the accident occurred.

IOL

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj