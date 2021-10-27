Missing husband of slain KZN pastor found ’disorientated’ in sugar cane field

Durban - The husband of the murdered Amanzimtoti pastor who went missing at the weekend has been found “disorientated” at a sugar cane plantation on the south coast. According to a report by YOU, Werner de Jager, the husband of slain NGK pastor, Liezel de Jager, was found around 10.15 am on Wednesday in a sugar plantation near Illovo on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

He was reportedly found by a local farmer. It comes as sources close to the investigation told IOL that Werner had been told last week by detectives that he was to take a polygraph test on Wednesday. Werner was reported missing by his father-in-law on Sunday, and a missing person docket was opened at the Brighton Beach police station.

A source on the scene told YOU he was “very disoriented”. He was apparently alone in a car at the time. According to police, Liezel was found murdered on October 13 in her yard on Dan Pienaar Road at Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti at around 7am.

She was a much-loved pastor of the Dutch Reformed Church on the south coast. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told IOL at the time that detectives called out the scene had found her lying on the ground with strangulation marks on her neck. None of her possessions had been taken.