Missing KZN biker found dead

Durban - A 31-year-old biker was found dead in the early hours of Monday morning. According to IPSS Medical Rescue the man had been out riding his motorbike on Sunday afternoon when he got into difficulty.

“He made contact with family and sent a pin to his location. On arrival of a family member, his bike was found, but the rider was missing,” said Derrick Meyrick, IPSS spokesperson. The bike was found in an abandoned soccer field. He said a member of IPSS Medical SAR, along with numerous members of the biking community, went out in search on their motorbikes.

“START Search and Rescue K9 units and Rescue members were also dispatched to the area to assist with the search. “After hours of searching on motorbikes, on foot with K9 units, and with the aid of a thermal imaging drone, the man was still not found by Sunday night.” According to Paul Herbst from Medi-Response, during the early hours of Monday morning, local community members from Ballito located the victim’s body in a densely vegetated area.

“It is presumed that he suffered a fall and fell down a drop. His body was recovered and handed over to local police,” said Herbst. “We wish to extend our condolences to those affected,” concluded Herbst. SAPS have been approached for comment.

