Missing man found dead at Scottburgh golf course

Durban – Amanzimtoti resident Divashin Naidu, who was reported missing, has been found dead. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala the man had been reported missing at Amanzimtoti SAPS. “We can confirm the incident that took place on 24 October 2020 at 7.15am at Scottburgh golf course where a male believed to be in his 20s was found hanging from a tree. “An inquest docket was opened at Scottsburgh police station for investigation.” PT Alarms confirmed the news of Naidu’s death on their Facebook page.

“The family is in a deep state of shock and are mourning the loss of their loved one. We respect their right to privacy at this time.

“The family thanks all for sharing the post, offering support and assisting in the search.”

In another incident this week, police confirmed that Atish Harrylal has been reported missing at Malvern SAPS.

Atish Harrylal. Picture: Supplied

Gwala said Harrylal was left his place of residence to visit a friend on October 26.

“We appeal to anyone with information his whereabouts to contact Malvern police on 031 489 9619 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

According to a missing person post circulating on social media Harrylal was last seen driving a silver Honda Jazz.

He apparently left his Queensburgh home at 11am to visit a friend and his mobile is going to voicemail.

The post said that Harrylal was an architectural student at Wits University, but has been home since lockdown.

